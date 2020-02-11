Coast guard officer accused of terror plot is appealing

COLLEGE PARK, Md. – A Coast Guard lieutenant accused of arming weapons and attacking Supreme Court judges, prominent democrats and TV journalists, is appealing his imprisonment for more than 13 years.

Christopher Hasson’s defense lawyers filed a notice of objection on Tuesday, less than two weeks after US Judge George Hazel sentenced the 50-year-old man to 160 months or just over 13 years in prison.

The notice says Hasson is asking the 4th US Circuit Court of Appeals to review his conviction, judgment, punishment and “all other negative judgments and orders” in the case.

Hasson pleaded guilty in possession of unregistered and non-serialized silencers, being a drug addict in possession of firearms and illegal possession of tramadol, an opioid pain reliever.

Prosecutors did not accuse him of terrorist crimes, but the judge agreed to apply a “terrorism enhancement” that significantly increased the recommended range of imprisonment under federal sentencing guidelines.

Prosecutors recommended a 25-year prison sentence for Hasson. They called him a domestic terrorist who seemed to be planning attacks inspired by the manifesto of Anders Behring Breivik, the Norwegian extreme right-wing terrorist who killed 77 people in a 2011 bombing.

In a letter from 2017 he apparently wrote to a neo-Nazi leader, Hasson identified himself as a white nationalist of more than 30 years, and “argued for” targeted violence “to establish a” white homeland, “according to prosecutors.

Prosecutors also claimed that Hasson had prepared a computer spreadsheet hit list called House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer, and Democratic presidential hopeful, including Elizabeth Warren. He also mentioned various network TV journalists, including Chris Hayes and Joe Scarborough from MSNBC and Chris Cuomo and Van Jones from CNN.

Defense lawyers urged Hazel to save Hasson from jail and senten him to prison since his arrest in February 2019. Hasson’s lawyers accused prosecutors of inventing a fake story that the married father of two adult children are planning a terrorist attack.

In February 2018, Hasson looked online for judges of the Supreme Court to be “protected,” according to a public prosecutor two weeks before searching for the home addresses of two Supreme Court judges. Hazel said during the sentencing of Hasson on January 31. officer prepared to conduct a “mass attack as a way to carry out his white nationalistic views.”

Hasson told the judge that he has never harmed anyone in his life and did not intend to hurt anyone “in any way.”

Adm. Karl Schultz, the coast guard commander, said in a statement that Hasson would be “involuntarily separated” from the coast guard.

Researchers found 15 guns, including seven, and more than 1,000 rounds of ammunition when they searched Hasson’s basement apartment in Silver Spring, Maryland.

In September, Hazel refused to reject the gun attacks against Hasson. The judge rejected a defense argument that accusing Hasson of unlawful possession of firearm silencers violates his second amendment entitled to carry weapons.

