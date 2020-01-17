A Coachella Valley man convicted of stabbing a 57-year-old man to death six years ago was sentenced today to 56 years in prison for life.

David Montoya Sanchez, 49, was one of three arrested in the days following the discovery of Felix Candelaria stabbed in the driveway of a house in block 84000 Lingayan Avenue in an unincorporated area near Indio on January 13, 2014.

The victim died approximately 90 minutes after being found at the Desert Regional Medical Center.

The reason for the murder has still not been revealed.

A jury found Sanchez guilty of first degree murder in February 2019 and found the penalty for using a weapon in a crime improved.

Court records show that Montoya has a long criminal record in Riverside County, including convictions for the crime of burglary, robbery, escape from arrest and possession of a controlled substance for sale.

According to John Hall, a spokesperson for the Riverside District Attorney’s office, Sanchez had previously been sentenced to strike, which doubled his minimum sentence of 25 years for life for murder to 50 years for life.

He also received one year for sentence improvement and an additional five years for an unspecified previous conviction.

Before sentencing, a judge dismissed Sanchez’s request for a new trial.

Raymond Lopez

His accomplice, Indio resident, Raymond Anthony Lopez, 28, pleaded guilty to manslaughter in March 2019.

Lopez is expected to be sentenced on February 21 at the Larson Justice Center in Indio. He is held in Indio prison without bail.

A third person arrested in the crime pleaded guilty to being an accomplice after the fact.

Melanie Anaya, 28, of Coachella, was sentenced to three years probation in April 2019.

Melanie anaya

Stay with News Channel 3 for any updates.