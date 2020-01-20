Co-founder of the Iowa Brown & Black Forum talks about the 2020 election

On this federal holiday, on which Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Democratic presidential candidates will discuss critical issues affecting people with skin color in America.

The 2020 Iowa Brown & Black Forum starts today (January 20) in the state capital Des Moines. It is the oldest, non-partisan assembly of presidents dedicated exclusively to the black and Latin American peoples. It will take place in Iowa before February 3, the first presidential nomination competition. The first Iowa Caucus took place in 1972.

“Iowa is the fifth largest state in our country, which is one of the largest hubs in American politics,” said forum co-founder Wayne Ford, a former Iowa state representative and longtime community leader. “But it is also home to many minorities whose voices are valued and can speak for the marginalized and underrepresented across the country.”

Born in Washington, DC, Ford fled poverty and juvenile delinquency thanks to a college football scholarship. After graduating from Drake University in Iowa, he describes himself as a “young, educated, black man” who was determined to make a name for himself.

He called a local newspaper and asked to participate in a political debate, but was not welcomed. “Well, if you don’t let me come, I’ll do my own presidential forum,” he thought.

Ford held its first event in a local night club in the 1970s. The sponsorship organization was referred to as “Affected Citizens for Minority Affairs” and many candidates sent their replacement candidates. “But Jimmy Carter showed up,” said Ford. The rest is history: Carter won the Democratic nomination and later the highest office in the country.

Ford also made history and founded the Iowa Brown & Black Presidential Forum in 1984 with Mary Campos, a lawyer in the Latino community. For more than three decades, the event has encouraged greater engagement from communities that have historically been underrepresented in national political dialogue.

Several candidates are planned for this year’s forum, especially the largest candidate engagement in its history.

Candidates who will participate include former Vice President Joe Biden, Massachusetts Senator, Elizabeth Warren, Vermont Senator, Bernie Sanders, former South Bend Senator, Indiana Mayor, Pete Buttigieg, and Senator from Minnesota, Amy Klobuchar. Businessman Andrew Yang, former Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick, Colorado Senator Michael Bennet, and former Maryland Congressman John Delaney are also confirmed.

The event will be presented by VICE News and Cashmere Originals, a production studio developed by the LA based Cashmere Agency. The lifestyle marketing company has customers like Google, Adidas, BMW from North America, SheaMoisture and Disney.

Ryan Ford, executive vice president and chief creative officer of the Cashmere Agency, oversees the creative and communication strategies and creates numerous agency programs and campaigns.

He also happens to be Wayne Ford’s son. He grew up in the ubiquitous political environment in Iowa and attended the Presidential Forum with his father. He rubbed his elbows with everyone from Rev. Jesse Jackson to the Clintons and Barack Obama.

“In Iowa, you can interact with the candidates on a very intimate level,” said the younger Ford. “You see them in elementary schools, at the state fair, in the local diner.”

In this campaign, he encouraged his father to bring younger voices to the table. In 2020, Millennials and Gen Z will make up 37 percent of the electorate and be one of the most racially and ethnically diverse generations of voters in US history.

“The Iowa Caucuses are so important on the way to the White House, and I found it important to involve millennial audiences and Gen Z,” said Ford.

The forum will look at candidates in depth and focus on five pillars: criminal law, immigration, education, economic development and health. “Candidates are interviewed on topics that affect not only African Americans and Latinos, but all Americans,” said Ford.

VICE has a diverse group of correspondents who act as event moderators. They include Antonia Hylton, Alzo Slade, Paola Ramos, Dexter Thomas, David Noriega, Roberto Ferdman and Krishna Andavolu. Additional questions for candidates are sourced from social media and a live audience of Iowa constituents. VICE News broadcasts the presidential forum live via VICE.com and the Facebook page of VICE News. VICE TV broadcasts the events of the day at 9:00 p.m. ET / PT in a news special with the best moments of the forum and the highlights of the candidates.

“We are very excited to have such an impressive conversation,” said Russell Redeaux of Cashmere Originals. “We strive to produce content that appeals to a young, diverse audience, and look forward to working with VICE News to use their platform for such an important and timely discussion.”

Paula A. Martinez, Co-Chair of Brown & Black, made similar comments. “It is important to realize how important it is that we continue to work for inclusion in our political system and that people with skin color are educated and empowered to act on tangible issues that have a direct impact on the societies in which you live.”

Divide :

TOPICS: Politics black and brown forum cashmere