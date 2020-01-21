Co-creator friends Marta Kauffman never gets sick from the fans

It is almost 16 years ago since the series final of Friends, but the co-maker Marta Kauffman is still not tired of fans talking to her about the beloved comedy.

“Oh no, it never makes me sick!” Kauffman told E! News at the Producer’s Guild Awards on Saturday. “It’s exactly the same as talking about one of your children! I’m so proud of it! It’s great.”

After the fervor around the 25th anniversary of the fall show, the question of what Kauffman is probably most asked about is that rumor reunion on HBO Max, a non-written special that would reunite the entire cast with Kauffman and her fellow maker, David Crane.

Unfortunately something seems to be stopping it.

“I honestly don’t know,” Kauffman said when we asked if the special was still on. “I know it is something that people are interested in, whether it happens or not, it remains to be seen.”

The special would simply be a cast reunion, not an actual re-written script of the Friends characters. Kauffman had previously given her own reasons why there would never be new episodes in an interview with Rolling Stone.

“There are several reasons. One, the show is about a time in your life when your friends are your family. It’s not that time anymore. All we would do is bring those six actors back together, but the heart of the show Two, I don’t know what’s good for us, the show is doing great, people love it [a reunion] can only disappoint. “The One Where Everyone’s Disappointed,” she said.

News about the special was initially reported by The Hollywood Reporter in November, and although it was just a rumor back then, it has now been upgraded to a “maybe.”

“There is interest everywhere, and yet we cannot fully align that interest to push the button, so today it is unfortunately still one,” said Kevin Reilly, Chief Content Officer of Warner Media, when asked about the unwritten special at TCA.

In December, Jennifer Aniston also confirmed that attempts were made to make it happen.

“I can’t say anything. Frankly, I don’t know anything. And I’ll just continue to … we try. It’s a never-ending question, isn’t it? What could make a group of six actors even more proud? It’s people every day bring joy, “she said in an interview with People.

If it happens, the special probably contains Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perryand David Schwimmer at least with Kauffman and Crane. In our dreams it also includes appearances of Paul Rudd, Reese Witherspoon, Christina Applegate, Tom Selleck, Aisha Tylerand well, maybe even Brad Pitt.

Friends will start streaming on HBO Max when it is launched later this year.