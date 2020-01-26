CNN poll: Sanders builds on lead with New Hampshire lead

Bernie Sanders leads the Democratic nomination race in New Hampshire, according to a new CNN poll conducted by the University of New Hampshire.

Overall, 25% of likely Democratic primary voters support the Vermont senator, along with former Vice President Joe Biden (16%), former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg (15%) and Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren (12%) fighting for second place. Behind these four, the Minnesota senator, Amy Klobuchar (6%), the representative of Hawaii Tulsi Gabbard (5%) and the businessman Andrew Yang (5%) constitute a third level of candidates.

Sanders’ New Hampshire advantage, a state he won by more than 20 points in the 2016 primaries, comes as CNN and other polls in Iowa show and scale it. national is gaining ground. In New Hampshire, it has increased 4 points since the last CNN / UNH poll in October. Warren slid 6 points during this period. Biden even stood with his support in October and Buttigieg gained 5 points.

As in the polls elsewhere, changing preferences among the Liberals changed the dynamics of the race: Sanders won 13 points among the likely Liberal primary voters in New Hampshire while Warren lost 7 points. Sanders now has a clear lead in this group: 39% support him, 21% Warren.

The Vermont senator has also progressed since October among women (from 19% to 27%), and among registered Democrats (from 20% to 29%).

And when asked who they think would win primary in New Hampshire, almost 40% of true Democratic primary voters name Sanders (39%).

About half (49%) of New Hampshire’s likely Democratic voters still say they decide, over 3 in 10 who are firm in their choice (31%). Another 20% say they are leaning towards their candidate but have not yet made their decision.

Those who have finally decided who to support are more likely to be supporters of Sanders than other likely primary voters: 37% in this group support Sanders, 18% Buttigieg, 17% Biden and 12% Warren.

The survey counts as a qualifying poll for the next Democratic debate in February, and among those who have not yet qualified for the scene, Yang and Gabbard reach all 5%.

With that and the Washington Post / ABC News poll published overnight, Yang qualified for the February debate, Gabbard would need three more.

Warren continues to be at the top of the second choice list in New Hampshire, with 20% designating it as their second choice. But that figure is supported by those who support Sanders. Among Sanders’ supporters, 46% say Warren is their second choice. But looking at the second choices among those who support other candidates, a wider range of choices emerges: 17% say Sanders is their second choice, 16% say Buttigieg, 10% say Biden and Warren each, 9% say Klobuchar , 8% Yang and 6% each say the businessman Tom Steyer and Gabbard.

Sanders, Warren and Biden each remain beloved among the pool of likely Democratic primary voters, with majorities having favorable opinions on each. Several candidates, however, have made big gains in favor since the October survey, with Yang leading the pack. More than half, 52%, now say they have a favorable view of the Yang, up 16 points since October and the biggest gain for any candidate. Buttigieg’s favorable rating has increased by nine points and he is now between Sanders and Warren at the top of the pack, 64% of them having a favorable opinion of him. Steyer’s figures also increased by nine points to reach 40% favorability. And Klobuchar’s favorability ratings continue to rise, reaching six points higher at 46% in this poll.

Sanders and Buttigieg run even when asked who is the friendliest in the field (24% Sanders, 22% Buttigieg), with Biden at 14% and Yang at 11%. The women on the ground – Klobuchar, Gabbard and Warren – are all in one number.

Sanders is generally considered the most progressive candidate in the field; 50% say so, like the 47% who felt this in October. It also holds the benefits most capable of managing healthcare (36% Sanders, 14% Warren, 13% Biden, 9% Buttigieg) and the climate crisis (30% Sanders, 18% Steyer, 11% Warren, 9% Biden, 7% Buttigieg), the two questions topping the voters’ priority lists for this year’s elections. He also heads the area of ​​gun policy management (21% Sanders, 13% Warren, 12% Biden, 11% Buttigieg).

Voters are divided on who is best placed to manage the economy: 18% say Biden, 17% Sanders and 16% Warren. Steyer also lands in double digits here with 12% naming him.

Biden has a large lead over foreign policy (39% say it is best able to manage it, followed by 16% for Sanders and 11% for Warren).

Former vice president also most likely to be seen as having the best chance of winning in November: 41% name Biden, up five points since October, with 20% for Sanders, and only 8% for Buttigieg and 6% for Warren. Three in 10 Biden contributors say they see him as having the best chance of winning, although he is not the candidate they like the most. These figures represent only 9% for Sanders supporters and 6% for Buttigieg supporters.

But Biden, Warren, Buttigieg and Klobuchar would each inspire less enthusiasm if they became the Democratic candidate than Sanders. Overall, 41% said they would be enthusiastic if Sanders captured the nomination, 34% if Buttigieg was at the top of the ranking, 31% if it was Warren, 30% if it was Biden and 23% if Klobuchar l outweighed.

New Hampshire’s likely Democratic primary voters continue to express a greater interest in the primaries than likely Republican primary voters (60% extremely interested on the Democratic side versus 51% on the Republican side).

But perhaps the lack of interest is due to the lack of competition on the Republican side. Nine in ten Republican primary voters support President Donald Trump for the nomination of his party, and almost three-quarters (73%) say they have decided who to support. The president’s main competitors each hold less than 5% of the vote in the poll.

Statewide, the poll finds Trump’s approval is 50%, up from 44% in an October survey. This includes a boost among Republicans and independents. At the same time, however, fewer New Hampshire residents say they will vote definitively or likely to re-elect the president (46%) than they vote definitively or probably against him (49%). Those who are firmly committed against the president (43%) outnumber those who are solidly behind him (37%).

New Hampshire remains opposed to Trump’s removal from office as part of the Senate deposition trial currently underway. In October, 51% said Trump should not be charged and removed. In the new poll, 50% disagree with the House’s decision to remove the president and 53% say the Senate should not vote to remove Trump from office. Opinions on the two issues are strongly divided by party.

The CNN New Hampshire survey, conducted by the Center for Inquiry at the University of New Hampshire, was conducted from January 15 to 23 among a random sample of 1,176 adults in New Hampshire. The results among the subset of 516 likely democratic primary voters have a margin of sampling error of plus or minus 4.3%, that is plus or minus 4.9 points among the subset of 394 primary voters likely republicans.