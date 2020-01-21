Entertainment

When you tune clips to CMT, you will now encounter an equal ratio of female and male artists.

Country Music television station said it would immediately change their 40/60 video broadcast ratio. Women artists will now represent exactly half of the 29 hours of video airtime broadcast on the station.

“Time is really up in 2020! Any discussion of what can be done to support women in country music needs to turn into action, once and for all, “said Leslie Fram, senior vice president of music strategy and talent at CMT. “At CMT, we are strengthening our own commitments, in addition to our work through the CMT Next Women of Country franchise …”

In addition, CMT said in a press release that it “remains committed to advancing women in country music and will announce additional initiatives in the coming weeks to create action and change in our industry”.

The problem drew national attention when Fram appeared on “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee”, along with other big names from countries that called the problem.

“Women in country music have struggled to weed,” Tanya Tucker told the show.

Several other country singers, including Grammy-winning artist Brandi Carlile, were part of the segment and responded on Twitter:

