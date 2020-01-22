CMT offers the same video airplay for men and women

Picture: via Getty

Not that this would make up for the Nashville CMT cancellation – NO, I AM NOT OVER, I DON’T MISS IF IT GOES DOWN AFTER THE FIRST SEASON – but the broadcaster says they will commit to doing the same Play ratio of videos by artists. I mean … it’s 2020, so no awards from me here, but country music has a serious problem with gender differences, and progress is progress.

CMT announced the change on its website on Tuesday, noting that although the channel had previously had a 40/60 ratio, it is now being redistributed to 50/50.

Last year, a study found that women were only 16 percent of country artists and 12, only 16 percent of country artists, and only 12 percent of country songwriters were women. In fact, country artists find it difficult to enter the industry, also because the gatekeepers seem to keep their music away from radio and television.

Entertainment Weekly notes that women’s music made up only 11.3 percent of Country Airwaves’ music in 2018, and that bizarre archaic rules – such as that two songs can’t be played by artists in a row – are likely part of the program. Kacey Musgraves rightly hates it.

All right with CMT! Now please give me Nashville back.

