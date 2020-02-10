CM Uddhav Thackeray tries to assess the legislature’s mood

“He said this process will not drive anyone out of the country. There are 38,000 people from neighboring countries who will be granted citizenship due to the newly enacted CAA,” said a legislator present.

Barve discussed the history of the Citizenship Act and its changes from time to time. “The NRC is only implemented in Assam and in no other state, so Maharashtra has no question of the NRC,” he told the legislator.

He strongly supported the process of the National Population Register (NPR). “There is nothing to complain about. It is just an expanded part of the census,” he said.

After Barve’s speech, Thackeray asked lawmakers if they had any questions. Two legislators asked their questions.

We are at CAA

During the conversation, Thackeray again made it clear that they are with CAA. “We supported this amendment in Lok Sabha. Since we have not received any clarification on our questions on the subject, we did not vote on this bill in Rajya Sabha,” he said.

He was satisfied that there are no cases of violence against CAA in the state. “We haven’t stopped agitating against CAA. The agitators also protested peacefully,” he added.

Be the government ambassador

CM Thackeray also appealed to lawmakers to be a government ambassador. “Make sure that people benefit from different state welfare systems. Make sure that every farmer in question benefits from a loan waiver program.

Legislators should contact farmers personally after the loan waiver implementation program begins. Start an effective dialogue with the public, “he said.

The CM explained how these legislators can solve the people’s problems, said Minister Subhash Desai. He also warned the legislature against being complacent as a party in power. “You have to work hard to strengthen the party,” he said.

People are forced to come to Mantralaya

He expressed his dissatisfaction with the fact that people at the district level are experiencing neither justice nor work and are forced to visit Mantralaya.

“Citizens should not be forced to contact senior officials or ministers in Mantralaya. Their problems should be solved at the district collector level,” he said.

He also informed lawmakers that Ravindra Waikar had been appointed chief coordinator in the CM office. “You should all coordinate with him,” he instructed.

“We have also set up a departmental coordinator office. These coordinators will try to ensure that the common man is relieved at the district level,” said Thackeray.