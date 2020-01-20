CM Uddhav Thackeray calls on police to step up anti-terrorist activities

Mumbai: Prime Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday asked the police to step up their efforts to combat terrorist and naxal activities in Maharashtra. He also asked the police to study the tactics used by criminals to combat the changing nature of crimes in the state. He was speaking at the bi-annual state police conference.

The CM said that police training in Singapore is compulsory for all citizens and that children between the ages of six and seven are trained to combat terrorist activities. He suggested that training be introduced since school days.

CM said the government would provide assistance to set up a forensic laboratory, cyber lab and provide funds for modernization.

Chief Deputy Minister Ajit Pawar, who occupies the planning and finance department, assured that funds will not be a problem to carry out the modernization. The government will seek additional funds from the Center to purchase modern weapons and gadgets from the police.

Interior Minister Anil Deshmukh asked the police to respond quickly to the complaints to detect the case. He suggested that the state police should coordinate with the Telengana and Chhattisgarh police to jointly combat the naxal threat. He also asked the police to step up their efforts to combat trafficking in human beings and illegal lending of money in the state.

