Clumsy moment Vanessa Lachey denies Jessica Simpson to send an interim interview

Jessica Simpson celebrated the release of her book on Tuesday – but a person who had certainly not sent her flowers was that Vanessa Lachey.

There was an awkward exchange on Today when Hoda Kotb asked for a gift she and man Nick would have sent his ex and the confusion prevailed.

Nick and Vanessa were in the studios of New York to talk about their upcoming dating show “Love Is Blind”, when the host blinded them with a question about Jessica’s new tell-all “Open Book”.

“I interviewed Jessica Simpson about her book ‘Open Book’ and she told her how she has a life with her husband and her children, and she is really very happy for you – she kept saying ‘they sent me something beautiful when we had our children, etc. etc. “, Hoda began before he asked Nick if he was aware of the drinking problem and the history of abuse that his ex suffered.

“I’ll be honest, I clearly didn’t read the book, so I don’t know what she said or what she revealed there,” Nick replied. “But I am certainly happy for her and her life, I know she is happy for us.”

“There is definitely mutual respect there, so that is, you know … it was clearly a long time ago; we all went further.”

It was at this point that Vanessa jumped in after hearing something that did not suit her. View the exchange below from 3:15:

“I feel bad, I’m sorry – you said someone sent her … because now it’s like us …?” she said confused. “It wasn’t us, but thank you, whoever sent it from us.”

“She said she got something nice from you, I don’t remember anymore, a moment in her life,” shrugged. “She thought it was sweet, and so she was kind of saying ‘thank you’ to you.”

Nick looked stunned for a moment. “What did you send her?” he whispered to his wife.

“I didn’t do that!” she insisted. “Now I feel bad.”

“Don’t you remember?” Savannah Guthrie came in.

“No, I did not!” Vanessa shot back. “I don’t know her address.”

It seems that Hoda may have the details wrong – in her book, Jessica claims that Nick sent her flowers, but it was while they were on a break before they were even married.

“I am very proud of you and what you do in your life,” the card said. “I’m glad I can be part of it. I love you.”

If Nick ever succeeds in reading the book, he is often mentioned, including the revelation of Jessica that they slept together after they broke up, and that she had an “emotional affair” with co-star Johnny Knoxville of ” Dukes Of Hazzard “while she was still married.

Jessica was married to Nick from 2002 to 2006 – their relationship was known in their reality show “Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica”.

She married the former NFL star Eric Johnson in 2014, and the couple shares three children.

Nick and Vanessa have been married since 2011 and also share three children.

