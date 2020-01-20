Cloud seeding: United Arab Emirates urges scientists and global experts to help improve precipitation

The UAE has an annual grant of AED 18 million for the UAE Research Program for the Science of Rain Improvement (UAEREP), i.e. for projects helping to develop new techniques to stimulate precipitation. The country has now called in scientists from around the world to help boost its cloud seeding operations. At the 4th International Rain Improvement Forum (IREF), which kicked off in Abu Dhabi on Sunday, speakers highlighted how the country has implemented several initiatives, such as research on rain drones, to improve precipitation, a solution to global water security problems. Dr Deon Terblanche, climatology consultant at the World Bank, said: “Water scarcity is one of the most critical global problems. Improving precipitation is a key solution for protecting water resources in the future. This award is a call to action for courageous new approaches and research in the field. “

He shared his thoughts at a roundtable during the event and said that advances in artificial intelligence (AI) would be essential to finding solutions to climate change.

Topics discussed at Sunday’s roundtables included improving rain and the overall picture, artificial intelligence and applications of intelligent systems in meteorology and improving rain, and innovations in improving rain: methodologies and new perspectives.

The 4th IREF, which runs until January 21, brought together national and international experts, researchers, scientists and stakeholders to discuss solutions to urgent water and sustainability challenges around the world. During the event, the UAEREP Director, Alya Al Mazroui, met with the experts, affirming that the collaboration between the UAEREP and its global partners had provided “multiple opportunities to develop technologies and innovative solutions to make in the face of global water stress “and added:” Collaboration, coordination and capacity building are among the main activities of UAEREP in its sustained efforts to develop the science of improving rain, while preserving natural resources in and building a more sustainable planet for future generations.

