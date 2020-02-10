Close Chinese takeaway meals and place themselves in quarantine after vacation

Coronaviruses are a family of diseases, including the common cold and the virus that caused severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS), which originated in China in 2002 and killed nearly 800 people worldwide.

The worrying virus is now a new species that has made the leap from animals to humans.

It causes flu-like symptoms and can make it difficult for people to breathe, causing viral pneumonia in severe cases.

More than 900 people worldwide have now died after contracting the disease.

How does it affect the lungs?

The virus is more likely to evolve into a serious illness or to prove fatal in older patients or patients with a weakened immune system.

Because it is a viral disease, antibiotics will not help and no cure or vaccine is known.

A scan shows the lungs of a coronavirus patient (Photo: Reuters)

What are the symptoms of the virus? .

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued warnings for anything but necessary trips to mainland China and British Airways has subsequently suspended flights there.

They did not recommend traveling to Thailand and Japan, both of which have seen cases of the virus, but warned that there are improved quarantine procedures at access points to Japan such as airports and ports.

If you are booked for a BA flight and plan to fly between January 26 and February 23, you can request a refund.

To do this, contact them directly via the BA website.

They also offer the option to rebook to the same destination, although it is not known when flights to China will resume.

Can I get my BA flights back?

Is it safe to travel to Thailand?

Is it safe to travel to Japan while the corona virus is spreading?

To prevent the disease, take the usual hygienic precautions, such as using a tissue to cover coughing and sneezing, and be sure to wash your hands.

Do not touch your eyes, nose or mouth after touching things like public transport posts and avoid close contact with people suffering from an acute respiratory infection.

You must also avoid unprotected contact with wild or farm animals.

Eight cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the UK so far.

Hundreds have been tested for this, with most tests being negative.

How many people in the UK have it?

Is Coronavirus in the UK?

The virus originated in the city of Wuhan in China, where it is believed to have made the leap from animals to people at a fish market.

Wuhan is the capital of the Chinese province of Hubei, a landlocked province in central China.

It is built along the Yangtze River and is approximately 500 miles west of Shanghai and 690 miles north of Hong Kong.

It is the largest and most densely populated city in central China, although population estimates vary.