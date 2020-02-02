Cloning the musical heritage in the key of 3-D

Mina Jang (pictured) was behind the idea of ​​experimenting with 3D printing of old musical instruments

When Mina Jang played the same melodic melody on two different flutes behind a screen, she said the examiners who rated her couldn’t tell the difference.

However, the two instruments were made in dramatically different ways.

One was a hand-made version of an original early 18th century flute made in 2001 while the other was made of white plastic and “cloned” in 2019 using a 3D printer.

The Paris Music Museum, whose collection includes a 2500-year-old flute from a vulture bone, has recently been experimenting with this technique in order to better preserve historical instruments.

“The idea was to find out how to get a copy of an instrument quickly while respecting the original flute,” said the 35-year-old professional flute player and researcher in baroque music who initiated the idea.

Before printing, the carefully copied 18th century flute was X-rayed to identify its exact properties.

The original on which it was based was made by the famous French composer and instrument maker Jacques-Martin Hotteterre and is now kept behind glass in the museum.

Musical journey through time

3D printing has advantages over handmade instruments. Manufacturing takes only 24 hours compared to a month in a workshop and costs hundreds instead of thousands of euros.

Stephane Vaiedelich, director of the museum laboratory, who has also worked with other partners on the project, says it’s only about preserving the musical heritage.

“3D printing is not about replacing instrument makers,” he told AFP.

“The idea is to recreate a historical instrument so that the public can perceive its sound and revive an important legacy.

“It’s an exceptional way to travel through time and regain old repertoires,” he said, adding that a second flute was also cloned.

While 3D printing has become increasingly popular in various areas, including instrument playback, over the past 20 years, Vaiedelich said the museum believed it was the first to scientifically reproduce old instruments in 3D experimented.

Some orchestras play with original instruments from this period, such as the French group Les Siecles (The Centuries), but wind instruments have difficulty withstanding the moisture.

“It expands wood and can break,” said Vaiedelich.

The Music Museum in Paris has recently started experimenting with 3D printing to better preserve historical instruments

The museum decided to copy a flute precisely because – unlike an oboe – most of the musician’s breath is outside the instrument.

“The material has less influence on the timbre,” said Vaiedelich.

The use of plastic for the 3D reproduced instruments also poses environmental problems. Vaiedelich said the ideal would be to print using recycled materials.

Fanny Reyre Menard, vice president of the union, which brings together instrument manufacturers and repairers, said the material used was the only downside.

“Plastic cannot be compared to wood for artisans,” she said.

“A wooden sound box is fundamental to a violin.”

On the whole, 3D printing offered a chance, according to Menard.

“It’s not a danger, it’s a very good tool for sharing information and prototypes between artisans,” she said.

The 3D-reproduced instrument is a flute made of white plastic, a copy of a hand-made version of an original flute from the early 18th century, made in 2001

Instruments sometimes have to be adapted for musicians with different needs.

“Some parts are improved when they are adjusted, such as chin rests for violins or mouthpieces on wind instruments,” said Menard.

“When I find a form that interests me, I send it to a colleague and he prints it out. It’s great.”

Can 3-D pressure musical instruments produce a better sound than conventional instruments?

