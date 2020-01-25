Photo: ClutchPoints

Win Miami This season is almost a challenge. This is all the more true after the opponents were under 15 in a devastating first quarter. The Los Angeles Clippers (32-14) hit the American Airlines Arena, where Heat (31-14) had won 20 times in 21 games before this game. Coach Doc Rivers’ team has shown tremendous strength after Atlanta’s embarrassing defeat, showing that if ever it was necessary to be not just a team of stickers, but to have the highest level of basketball content. It was the first time for Kawhi LeonardMajestic with a third quarter of 17 points without ever missing a basket. The first triple double of his career has arrived for the Clippers star: 33 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists. Kawhi had major shooting problems in the first half (2/11), but as it often happens, he was ready at the most delicate moment. A champion knows exactly when to turn on.

Leonard opted for the clippers

In the second half, Kawhi showed his teammates the way and determined rhythm and intensity on both sides of the field. Really crazy baskets for him. The most important thing is a triple at 1’06 ”from the siren for +8 (118-110). In the Clippers, still without Paul George and Patrick Beverley, Landry Shamet, author of 22 points, was one of the best ever. Double doubles for Harrell (15 points and 11 rebounds) and Green (14 + 10). A major figure in the Los Angeles game was represented with 33 team templates on 43 baskets. The heat played a great game, driven by immense self-confidence and great physicality on the 28 meters. Kendrick Nunn and Goran Dragic were missing, but the offensive game was not particularly affected. The ball kept moving using the weak side’s movements, and the attacking power was excellent especially in the first half. Jimmy Butler, who had to drop out in the middle of the fourth section due to a sprained right ankle, ended the game with 20 points, 8 rebounds and 7 assists, while Bam Adebayo added 18 points, 9 assists and 8 R to Miami for the season debut of Dion Waiters after three suspensions. For him 14 points (4/9 of three) in 18 “and a great game in the last seconds of the game. A double stop against Lou Williams, which is completed by an excellent triple in the transition. Welcome back, Dion. Miami started very well (24-9), but failed to start before the break (65-63). In the third period, the Clippers, led by Kawhi, increased the level of their game exponentially, adding 38-20 to their opponents , which reached 101-85. In the last quarter, the heat tried to accelerate to fix the crack, but first Williams (16 points and 7 assists), the protagonist of a partial 8-0 solitaire, and then Leonard closed all speeches.