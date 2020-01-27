Clippers, Magic takes 24 to 8 seconds to violate Kobe Bryant

Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sport

The world of the NBA continues to mourn for Kobe Bryant. When the game between the Orlando Magic and Los Angeles Clippers ended on Sunday, both teams found a way to honor Bryant’s legacy.

The clippers won the tip and crossed half the field before security guard Landry Shamet simply dribbled the watch out until he suffered a 24 second injury. After the Clippers honored Bryants # 24, Orlando hit the ball and suffered an eight-second injury.

The Toronto Raptors and San Antonio Spurs paid homage to Bryant on Sunday with similar gestures. It was a difficult moment for everyone in the stadium, especially for Spurs Guard DeMar DeRozan. The 30-year-old grew up in Los Angeles and was passionate about Bryant. His game was based on the NBA legend.

Further honors are pouring in from everywhere in the NBA. There will surely be similar gestures to honor Bryant. The Clippers will return to Staples Center on Tuesday to face the Lakers, which is sure to be a very emotional game.