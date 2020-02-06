Clippers end up Marcus Morris, Isaiah Thomas in three-team trade with Clippers, Wizards

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA Sport TODAY

The New York Knicks have an agreement in principle to trade Marcus Morris for the NBA trading term to the Los Angeles Clippers, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

News Pop’s Steve Popper reported Mo Harkless and a first round will come to the Knicks in the Morris trade.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, this is actually a three-team trade that also sends Washington Wizards point guard to the Clippers, which Jerome Robinson will send to the Wizards.

This step certainly gives the Clippers the size and talent on the inside that they felt they had not reached the trade term. Morris scores an average of 19.6 points and 5.4 rebounds per game this season. And with Thomas coming to Los Angeles, the Clippers have a legitimate playoff contender.

Morris becomes a free agent after the 2019-20 campaign. The 30-year-old big man signed a $ 15 million deal with the Knicks for this season, and he could eventually become a rental car for the Clippers, who want to win a championship this season.