Hillary Clinton detonates Senator Bernie Sanders in a new documentary, saying “nobody likes him” and telling the Hollywood reporter that she will not commit to endorsing and campaigning for him if he is the 2020 Democratic candidate .

Clinton was engaged in a bitter, long-drawn-out struggle during the 2016 Democratic primary, which she ultimately won before losing to President Donald Trump in the general election.

Asked in the new interview, which was published Tuesday, whether she would support and campaign for the Vermont senator if he was the candidate, Clinton refused, saying, “I’m not going to go yet” and citing the primary season In progress. Sanders is one of the best candidates in the field.

She cited not only Sanders but “the culture that surrounds her. It’s his management team. These are his prominent supporters. This is his online Bernie Bros. and their relentless attacks on many competitors, especially women. And I really hope people pay attention to it, because it should be worrying that it has allowed this culture – not only allowed, [it] really seems to really support it. “

In the documentary, Clinton castigated Sanders’ Capitol Hill record.

“He has been in Congress for years. A senator supported him. Nobody likes him, nobody wants to work with him, he has done nothing. He was a career politician. It’s just money and I feel so bad that people got caught. “

When asked if these assessments were still valid, Clinton replied, “Yes, that’s right.”

CNN reached out to the Sanders campaign for comment.

This story is breaking and will be updated.