Clinton gave up rural America. Are the Democrats about to do it again? – Mother Jones

President Donald Trump, who spoke in Iowa last week, made a bold prediction about his prospects in the state of Hawkeye in November: “We’re going to win the big state of Iowa, and it’s going to be a historic landslide,” he thundered. .

Trump may be right this time (although probably not over the victory margin). Decision makers from the Democratic Party have decided that the nominee for 2020 cannot compete with Trump for national votes, as recent documents from veterans Politico and Washington Post reporters have explained. “A consensus that would have been unthinkable eight years ago: Iowa is no longer a battle scene,” said Tim Alberta of Politico. “At least not in 2020.” Iowa is a relatively rural state, and the Dems feel that there is a greater payout in regions with more metropolitan areas, the articles report.

If the Democratic candidates fly over the land of the farm, they would follow the leadership of Hillary Clinton in 2016. During the general election of that year, Clinton actually canceled the national vote. Months before the Iowa caucus, she landed at Ankeny, a small town outside of Des Moines, to release a vague rural policy plan. Having just defeated Senate Bernie Sanders in Iowa, she turned her gaze to more populated areas, and essentially ignored the nationally dominated provinces. The reasoning was simple. In a highly controversial national campaign, time and resources must be carefully allocated, and rural areas tilt conservatively and have been tipping the population for decades, while cities and suburbs are growing.

The decision of the Clinton campaign benefited Donald Trump, who led a much more prominent nationwide operation. Clinton not only lost Iowa by nearly 10 percentage points in the general election – a state of Barack Obama conveniently won twice – but she barely surrendered the much larger farm-heavy states of Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin, where her strong advantage in metropolitan regions was fabricated by her nationwide collapse. “Hillary lost America 3 to 1 nationwide,” a Democratic insider told Politico. “If she had lost America 2 on 1 nationwide, it would have been broken otherwise.”

There is much more at stake than the six election votes from Iowa. In 2008, during the general election, Barack Obama campaigned in the farmland and won 45 percent of the national vote. He helped him paint Pennsylvania (20 election votes), Michigan (16) and Wisconsin (10). He clung to those states in 2012, although his national support fell to 39 percent. In 2016, Clinton learned the hard way that much below that level can be a disaster, says Jake Davis, policy director for Family Farm Action, a political advocate. She took only 34 percent of the national voice, and what had been a blue wall in the eastern peasant belt – which stretched from Iowa to Pennsylvania – fell down.

The next Democratic candidate does not have to spend huge resources on farms to defeat Trump in rural America. But completely ignoring these regions would be foolish.

The next Democratic candidate does not have to devote enormous resources to counties with the aim of defeating Trump in rural America, Davis said. But completely ignoring these regions would be foolish. The nominee “must show up,” he said. “Make a number of campaign stops, talk about (rural people) problems, listen to their problems, and there are 10 percent of voters who feel they are excluded from both parties,” he said. “It’s there for the taking, and it’s clear that President Trump doesn’t care for rural areas,” he added, referring to export-roiling trade manipulations, policies favoring large meat packers over independent farmers, and mega-approvals. between seed / agrichemic conglomerates.

This year’s Democratic contenders, in particular Senators Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders, have issued a bold rural / farm policy, which I have summarized here. They promise to work hard on the seed, pesticide and meat packaging companies that dominate farmland, and promise to engage farmers in the fight against climate change by paying them to store carbon in the soil.

At a forum in California last week – you can read about the latest episode of Bite podcast – Art Cullen, the Pulitzer-winning editor of the small town of Storm Lake Times in rural Northwest Iowa, heard similar themes. Clinton lost the Midwestern farm belt because “she never showed up,” Cullen said. “The first rule of politics is to ask people for their vote. She never asked the Midwest for their vote. “

In recent months, democratic presidential candidates have bombed the vast rural areas of the state, hoping to generate momentum by showing well in the Iowa caucus on February 3. agriculture has pulled cheers, Cullen said. Their message was well-timed: a long fall in crop prices continued, farm bankruptcies continued to rise and a new round of massive spring storms in 2019 put Trump’s denial of climate change in an unflattering light.

Asked if Trump could again triumph in the region, Cullen was unbelieving. Farmers “are fed up, and for my life, I’ll eat your left shoe when Iowa goes back to Trump,” Cullen said. Maybe those democratic strategists should think twice before writing off the farmland.