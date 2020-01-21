Clinton beats Sanders and doesn't want to say if she would support him across Trump - Mother Jones

Hillary Clinton, almost four years after a bitter race for the 2020 Democratic nomination, blew up her former main opponent Bernie Sanders in a new interview claiming that “nobody likes him” and Sanders did nothing in his time as a Vermont senator.

“Nobody likes him, nobody wants to work with him, he didn’t do anything,” Clinton told the Hollywood reporter as part of the upcoming Hulu documentary about the former Secretary of State. “He was a professional politician. It’s all nonsense and I feel so bad that people have been drawn into it. “

Clinton also declined to say whether she would support or promote Sanders, one of the leading contenders in the current 2020 main race, if he won the Democratic nomination against President Donald Trump. “I won’t go there yet,” she said.

The hot comments on the left were even strongly condemned by Clinton supporters, many of whom expressed confusion as to why they would try to religion the primary divisions in 2016 and possibly sow more divisions in front of the rapidly approaching Iowa caucus.

It is inexcusable. If Bernie wins the nomination, we all have to cut our asses to help him win. If someone else is the candidate, we all do the same for them. Don’t finish this bullshit right in front of Iowa, especially after complaining about Bernie’s lack of support in 2016. Https://t.co/VXKCixb4Ci

– Tommy Vietor (@ TVietor08), January 21, 2020

I proudly voted for Hillary Clinton, and if Bernie Sanders wins the nomination, I will devote my heart to him and believe that he would be a great president.

I don’t understand how any other opinion on this is helpful to anyone. At some point we have to get together, people.

– Charlotte Clymer🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) January 21, 2020

when the accounts that tweeted snakes last week are suddenly distracted by Hillary pic.twitter.com/v4DbsMJf7D

– Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) January 21, 2020

Clinton had previously defended Joe Biden against allegations that he had interacted inappropriately with women throughout his political career. “This man, who is currently in the Oval Office, poses a clear and present threat to the future of the United States,” said Clinton People in September. “So get over it.”

“Vote for everyone to get rid of Donald Trump,” she added. However, it seems that this admonition could rule out her former main opponent.