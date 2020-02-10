Clint Capela plans to make Hawk’s debut after the All Star break

Photo: Melissa Majchrzak / Getty Images

The newly acquired Atlanta Hawks Center Clint Capela will only make its team debut after the all-star break, as the team only plays twice this week.

Clint Capela said his goal is to return after the All Star break

Capela was taken over by the Houston Rockets in massive trade with four teams last week.

He has had plantar fasciitis in the right heel since January 29.

The 25-year-old is accepted into the NBA’s youngest starting formation, but also has some experience.

At Capela’s introductory press conference, Hawks general manager Travis Schlenk joked that Capela was 25 years old compared to the team’s young players.

“Clint, at 25, is an old man”

