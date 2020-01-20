Refugees fleeing the effects of the climate crisis cannot be forced to return home by their adoptive countries, a United Nations panel ruled, in a landmark decision that could open the door to a flood of legal claims from internally displaced people. worldwide.

UN Human Rights Committee Ruling on Case of Ioane Teitiota, who sought protection for New Zealand after claiming his life was in danger in his home country, Kiribati . The Pacific Island risks becoming the first country to disappear under the rising sea levels.

The committee ruled against Teitiota on the grounds that his life was not in imminent danger – but it also stressed that countries could violate people’s international rights if they were forced to return to countries where climate change is a threat. immediate threat.

“Without strong national and international efforts, the effects of climate change in host states can expose individuals to a violation of their rights,” said his decision.

The decision could have a significant impact on future claims, as the number of people forced to leave their homes due to the intensification of the climate emergency increases.

Droughts, poor harvests and rising seas are expected to force tens of millions of people to settle in other regions in the coming years. A 2018 World Bank study found that 143 million people in South Asia, sub-Saharan Africa and Latin America are at risk of becoming climate migrants.

In its decision, the commission cited articles 6 and 7 of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, which guarantee the inherent right to the life of an individual.

“Since the risk of an entire country being submerged by water is such an extreme risk, the living conditions in such a country may become incompatible with the right to life in dignity before the risk arises realize, “added his decision.

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change has identified Teitiota’s home country, Kiribati, as one of the six Pacific island countries most at risk from rising sea levels. The report says that due to coastal erosion and freshwater contamination, Kiribati could become uninhabitable as early as 2050.

He is part of a group of Pacific nations sounding the alarm on climate change in recent years, but has encountered resistance from neighboring Australia.