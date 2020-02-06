Climate change is making drones disappear, research has shown

The bumblebee population is declining in North America and Europe due to the effects of climate change, according to a new study.

Bumblebees are important pollinators for flowers and some agricultural crops. These bees of the genus Bombus are extinct locally and are no longer found in Canada and are endangered in the US, National Geographic reported.

Bombus is the only existing group in the Bombini tribe.

The study, published in the journal Science, discovered that bumblebees have become less abundant in areas that have become hotter or have experienced greater temperature fluctuations.

The researchers studied the abundance of 66 bumblebee species in the US and Europe.

In Europe, bees were 17 percent less abundant than in the early 20th century.

Peter Soroye, the research leader, said that “climate chaos” as a result of climate change is the main cause of the decline in bumblebees,

Soroye, a PhD student at the University of Ottawa, told National Geographic that this decline was related to the species that are “pushed above temperature” that they did not have to tolerate before.

The wide disappearance of bees from different regions points to two possibilities, either they went somewhere else or died.

Dr. Tim Newbold of University College London

told BBC that previous studies had shown that bumblebee distributions went north in Europe and North America, “as you would expect with climate change.”

He added that this is the first time that local extinctions and colonizations of bumblebees have been linked to climate change. This further says that climate change is directly responsible for the decrease in the number of bumblebees.

