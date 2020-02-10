Climate change is good, according to Grimes

Grimes has had a fairly eventful 2020 so far.

The singer, record producer and romantic companion of Elon Musk has spent her year preparing for two important events in life: the release of her upcoming fifth album and becoming a mother. But if she doesn’t care about her unborn child’s needs, gives us a steady stream of singles, or shows us how to draw on the forehead with liquid eyeliner, the enigmatic artist Claire Boucher has a variety of bizarre hobbies, such as edited photo to announce that climate change is OK.

Early Monday morning, Grimes published a poem on Twitter that exposed her stance on the ongoing environmental crisis. It is reading:

I,

Poet of destruction,

hereby declare that global warming is good.

So, you humans carved your existence into the earth,

so you won’t forget

Why complain?

Be who you are, hug your death,

Because you are the architect of it.

How smart you are to exterminate a species that is as tough as your own.

Why do you deny your power?

It is the biggest show in the universe.

Celebrate the most serious death with me.

Now the time is twice as bright and half as long to burn

Sincerely yours,

Miss Anthropocene

This is certainly one way of dealing with the growing epidemic of climate fear. Just decide that heating up the earth is a good thing! What good is it to combat climate change, Grimes argues when we did this? What could be more fun than the entire world population perishing in a fiery, apocalyptic death? As Grimes recently told Crack Magazine, their upcoming album Miss Anthropocene will portray climate change as an evil villain. It will be interesting to see how their positive views are presented on the plate.

Experts claim that if there are no aggressive measures taken around the world, we will only have about a decade left before the effects of climate change become irreversible. Hopefully a galactic Tesla can transport Grimes and their alleged baby daddy to a planet that humans have not yet destroyed.