Climate change, health at the forefront - Mother Jones

My small weekend survey has ended and the results are available. Here are the ten most important political issues in my readership:

I’m a little surprised that climate change has only reached 81 percent. Who are the 19 percent of you who haven’t even made it into your top 5?

One note is that most of the top ten are economic issues, not hot cultural warfare material – although this doesn’t necessarily mean that the cultural warfare material is less important to you. For example, I didn’t include abortion in my top 5, but that’s not because I don’t care. This is because each Dem candidate shares practically the same position in the Dem campaign.

My top 5 were: climate change, health care, unions, income inequality and pre-K.

Here are the followers:

You don’t care about Iran and Iraq at all! Childcare, family vacation and pre-K courses are also quite low. Is that because my readership is twisting men? Or childless? I dont know.

Only on this basis – which shouldn’t be anything – should Democratic presidential candidates probably talk more about gun control and unions and less about family vacation and opioids. And reparations should be completely off the table.