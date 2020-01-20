The platypus, an iconic Australian mammal with a duck’s beak and a beaver’s tail, is on the verge of extinction due to climate change and the loss of its habitat due to human development, according to a study published Monday.

The severe drought that has plagued the country since last year and has been considered one of the worst in recent decades has also dried up the river habitats of these venomous and nocturnal animals that are endemic to eastern Australia and Tasmania, Efe News reported. .

“These dangers further expose the platypus to even worse local extinctions without the ability to repopulate areas,” Gilad Bino, a researcher at the Center for Ecosystem Science at the University of New South Wales (UNSW), said in a statement.

The director of the Center for Ecosystem Sciences at UNSW, Richard Kingsford, said the platypus lives in areas where human and urban expansion has endangered their lives and destroyed their habitats.

“These include dams that stop their movements, agriculture that can destroy their burrows, fishing gear and yabby traps that can drown them, and invading foxes that can kill them,” Kingsford said.

The study, published in the scientific journal “Biological Conservation”, estimates that under current climatic conditions, and due to the felling and fragmentation of dams, the abundance of platypus will decrease by 47 to 66 percent over the next 50 years.

“This would cause the extinction of local populations in about 40 percent of the range,” according to the study.

Platypuses are classified by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature as “almost threatened”, but many authorities in Australia have not included the platypus on any list, except in the state of South Australia, which has classified it as a species in danger of extinction.

The platypus, whose number has declined since the British colonization of the country at the end of the 18th century, is considered one of the most primitive mammals from the evolutionary point of view.

