1 p.m. in the Cassell Coliseum

TV: NBC Sports Washington

Records: Clemson 7-12, 3-5 ACC; Va. Tech 14-4, 4-3.

Remarks: A win would give Tech a 5-3 ACC grade for the first time. … Tech has won four of its last five games. … For the first time in their history, the Hokies were 3-0 at ACC home games… Clemson defeated Tech 2-0 last year, including a win in the second round of the ACC tournament. … After two home wins against Pittsburgh and Duke, the Tigers lost 68-64 in Miami on Thursday.… Clemson’s other ACC win came to Notre Dame last month – the first time Notre Dame lost an ACC home game. … Kobi Thornton averaged 12.7 points and 6.1 rebounds for Clemson, teammate Amari Robinson averaged 11.2 points and 6.4 rebounds. … Aisha Sheppard an average of 16.8 points for the Hokies. … The Alex Obouh Fegue tech reserve center, which had been out of service for a wrist fracture since November 19, returned to action on Thursday to beat Boston College.