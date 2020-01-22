Clemson rallies by 10 points at the top of the deacons 71-68

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) – Hunter Tyson had a career high of 21 points, including the basket, while Clemson rallied 10 points in the second half to defeat Wake Forest 71-68 Tuesday night.

The Tigers (10-8, 4-4 Atlantic Coast Conference) trailed 10 points in the first half and were still 47-39 15 minutes from the end.

But, helped by a five-point possession, Clemson came back to claim his seventh straight win over Wake Forest.

The Tigers have won four of their last five ACC games after starting 0-3 in the league.

Wake Forest (9-9, 2-6) approached 60-59 while Brandon Childress made three disgusting kills with 4:09 remaining. But Tyson followed with 3 points to extend Clemson’s lead and the demonic deacons couldn’t respond.

Clemson won despite his top scorer this season, Aamir Simms, scoring just seven points – and reaching just 7 of 18 on the foul line.

The Tigers made only one of their first 10 free throws before Curran Scott hit a pair and Clyde Trapp (just 2 of 7 on the line) made his last with 11.4 seconds remaining for a 68- lead 64. Tyson struck a final free kick with a second to play for the final margin – and to eclipse his previous high of 20 set this year against Detroit Mercy.

Clemson rallied 10 points – in part thanks to possession of five points – to tie things up to 51 overall. On the outside jumper for Tevin Mack, Olivier Sarr fouled the shot which returned the ball directly to Clemson and Simms hit a 3-pointer as the Tigers closed 47-39 behind just three behind .

Simms then reduced it to 47-46 with his last basket of the match. Wake Forest raised it to 56-51 before Clemson definitively took control.

After 5 min 50 s of Tyson, Clemson took the lead for good before Scott moved to 3 points for a 60-56 lead as the crowd broke out.

Wake Forest had a chance at 67-64 with 11 seconds remaining, but Ismael Massoud missed a pointer at 3.

Andrien White had a 22 point high to lead Wake Forest. Sarr had 16 points and 11 rebounds.

The demonic deacons were only 2 out of 11 with 12 points in the last nine minutes.

BIG IMAGE

Wake Forest: The Deacon Demons were in a position to win two consecutive CCA games for the first time this season. But they were content with quick and long shots on the stretch. They were only 3 of 16 on 3 points in the last 20 minutes.

Clemson: The Tigers have found their pace after going through much of December. They beat the four North Carolina ACC schools (Duke, North Carolina, State of North Carolina and Wake Forest) for the first time since 1995-96.

NEXT

Sunday, Wake Forest will face the reigning national champions, Virginia.

Clemson will play Saturday at No. 6 Louisville.