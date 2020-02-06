Clear deficit peak in Japan due to coronavirus outbreak

Unless you have lived under a rock, you must have heard of the corona virus by now. The coronavirus has surfaced over time as calendars were rolled out to 2020 and has been increasingly discussed in recent weeks. Although the immediate effect is of course the unfortunate infection and subsequent deaths of those who come into contact with the virus, the disease also has an effect on productivity – including the production of new Switch units.

China produces many different things, and it is also the most important production arena for Nintendo. As a result of the virus, people living in China have had to take extra precautions. This therefore leads to a disruption of the workforce. As a result, Nintendo from Japan recently issued a formal apology for the shortage of products such as new Switch units.

Although this apology specifically refers to shipments sent to Japan, there is a chance that inventory shortages will also arise in other markets. Industry analyst Daniel Ahmad provided some context with a Tweet:

Sony, Microsoft and Nintendo said that 96% of consoles imported to the US in 2018 were produced in China.

That is why the coronavirus outbreak has consequences for production. https://t.co/AAgQzF2JGM

– Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) February 6, 2020

Since the coronavirus epidemic still needs to be controlled, it is currently not possible to say exactly how long this production disruption will last. In the meantime, we hope that all hard-working people in China remain as safe as possible. And if you are in an area where the corona virus has made it, the same hope goes to you.