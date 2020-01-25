Clear and mild on weekends

Pockets of fog will start the day, but overall, a sunny Saturday is close at hand for the region.

Saturday will be a bit windy as the sky continues to clear and the region dries up. The winds will be from the west, so I expect to see conditions a little warmer than the models announced. The highs should be in the 40s over 50 years if the westerly winds continue. Look for a mix of clouds and sun with more clouds in the morning than in the afternoon. Can still see snowflakes on the west-facing slopes of the Alleghany range.

Sunday will be a pleasant day with

only a few clouds drifted above us.

The highs should be in the 40s above 50 years again. The winds will be present but not overwhelming

coming from the west at around 10 mph.

The region will dry out but there will still be a lot of mud

around, so if you’re taking the puppy for a walk make sure to bring a

towel. The slopes facing west can still

have snow so a ski trip can be a good diversion from the usual

routine.

Monday seems to be a bit tricky because

regarding forecasting. Originally thought to be on the dry side, now

models are causing a small disturbance in the area and there may be

a few light rain showers in places in Piedmont and light snow in

NRV and the Highlands. Just enough to create

some slippery roads, so Monday may not be so fun to drive.

Tuesday should be on the dry side.

Stay safe.

John Carroll

Chief Meteorologist

