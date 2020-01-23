Scroll to view more pictures

Eco-conscious beauty, once a tiny slip on the radar of the beauty industry, is now a strength to be reckoned with. We have rightly applied everything to the face and body. We used to be completely disillusioned with eye-catching ads and complicated claims. But in 2019 we improved our beauty game and now we want to–scratch that, need–We can actually pronounce and understand products made with healthy ingredients. And that doesn’t rule out our valuable nail beds, which explains the increasing number of clean nail polish brands on the market.

In addition to the desire for bold color and innovative 3D texture and design, experts have forecast another unexpected trend for the coming months: nail polish that suits a healthier lifestyle. The good news is that many brands have already done so by freeing their recipes from the most famous and harmful ingredients like formaldehyde, toluene and dibutyl phthalate. However, since the nastiness is not limited to these three and the FDA does not comply with the regulations, numerous non-toxic options are available with an even wider selection of labels. This means that polishes can eliminate three to ten harmful ingredients. This explains the phrases “three-five”, “five-free” or “eight-free” (and more) that you often find on bottles.

Ultimately, the brand you choose depends on your concerns. At the moment, here are the buzziest we would actually vouch for.

A bold lavender on your face.

Coral is still my color of the year.

A breathtaking sky blue from Sally Hansen’s new vegan line.

Platinum authenticity with a glitter finish.

A slice of juicy watermelon in a bottle.

Dusty blue, also known as the perfect pick up if you feel blue.

A creamy, full-coverage Bordeaux.

A dark velvety purple minus the shimmer.

A beautiful water-based varnish that won’t damage your nails.

A copper tone that is as shiny as a lucky penny.

Nothing but a happy mood when you paint on this sky blue background.

A creamy fern green.

A meaningful electric blue.

