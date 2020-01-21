Classic car found 3 days after theft from a World War II veterinarian in Sacramento

Click here for updates on this story

SACRAMENTO, California (KCRA) – A classic car stolen from a 106-year-old World War II veteran on Friday was found three days later, the owner said.

The 1956 blue Cadillac El Dorado was found on Monday, said Curly Bunfill.

“I feel like I am on Cloud 9. If (there is) a Cloud 10, I will be there,” he said after hearing the news. “Wonderful, we had our car.”

Bunfill reported on Friday that the car had been stolen. He said he took the battery out of the car, which means thieves had to push it out of the garage and onto the street.

Investigators said police found the car Monday afternoon at a police station. Police are investigating whether the person who returned the car bought it from someone for $ 8,600, saw reports that it had been stolen, and then dropped it off at a station.

Bunfill was a stuntman before joining the military. During his service in World War II, Bunfill won Purple Hearts, police said.

The Cadillac was a gift from the late actress Rita Hayworth. The doors, rear and engine block are all bevelled by “Rita Hayworth,” police said.

“I met her at a party in Beverly Hills. She is really a woman. A dancer’s hell, ”said Bunfill. “The poor thing is dead and she wanted the car for me.”

Bunfill said he would pick up the car on Tuesday, adding that he was grateful for the officers’ hard work.

“Everyone liked this car. Not only me, but it went everywhere, it went to all the shows, all over the country, this car is gone, “he said. “Everyone loved it. It was a beautiful car. “

Police said there was no one in custody at the moment in connection with the theft. It is still an active investigation.