Class X students, Akshat and Aryaman, will represent Meerut for the BC Roy Trophy

Akshat Kulshrestha and Aryaman Kohli are among the 25 selected for the 15-day preparatory training camp to be held at Suparnananda stadium, Varanasin.

Akshat and Aryaman represent the Meerut area of ​​the UP state and are regular players of Guatam Budha Nagar. They are students of class X and study at the public school of the army of Noida.

The school offers excellent supervision under Devinder Singh. Twenty-five footballers have been selected for the camp, of which 20 will be chosen to represent the UP team in the next under 17 years. B. C. Roy Trophy.

It is the same from January 28 to February 6 in Shillong (Meghalaya).

The B C Roy Trophy is a football tournament held annually for players under the age of 19 representing different states of India.

Akshat is passionate about football and hopes to one day represent the country on the international scene, while maintaining an adequate balance with his studies. Wazid Ali, the secretary of the District Football Association, Gautam Buddha Nagar expressed his gratitude for the selection of the two players.

