Clap, splash, rebellion: why Alka Lamba pulled daggers against AAP went back to the congress

New Delhi: Alka Lamba, candidate congress of Chandni Chowk, made headlines on Saturday when she tried to slap an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) worker after a scuffle broke out between AAP and congressmen near Majnu ka Teela in the national capital.

Lamba had broken ties with AAP and Prime Minister Arvind Kejriwal after disagreement and a public spit. The 43-year-old legislator met Congressman Sonia Gandhi in September 2019 and then left the AAP.

Lamba, who started as a student leader in the congress in 1994, has spoken out against the AAP in the recent past. “My journey that started with you in 2013 ends in 2020. My best wishes will be with the dedicated revolutionary groundworkers of the party, hopefully you remain a strong alternative in Delhi. The past six years have been memorable and I’ve learned a lot from you, “the Chandni Chowk MLA said in a tweet in June last year.

Given her constant sparring with AAP leaders, she was removed from various WhatsApp groups. She also refused to campaign for the party during the 2018 Lok Sabha elections and did not participate in the Kejriwal road show because she was asked to walk behind his car during the event.

In April, Lamba embroiled in a bitter Twitter spewed with AAP’s larger Kailash MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj, who challenged her to resign from the party. After this, Lamba addressed a large crowd outside of Jama Masjid and claimed that party leadership “weakened” her.

She had previously upset AAP leaders because of their decision to adopt a resolution to withdraw Rajiv Gandhi’s Bharat Ratna about his remarks about the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. Lamba had objected to the party’s resolution and said she was ready to face any punishment for her actions.

After her internship as a student leader, Lamba was appointed general secretary of the All India Mahila Congress in 2002. In 2003, she attracted the Moti Nagar Assembly elections against senior BJP leader Madan Lal Khurana without success.

She left the congress in December 2014 to become a member of AAP and won in 2015 from the Chandni Chowk constituency and defeated her closest rival, Suman Kumar Gupta, from the BJP.

