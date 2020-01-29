Claire Danes rejected the lead role in this blockbuster from the 90s

Claire Danes recalls that she had taken the lead in “Titanic” shortly after the success of “Romeo + Juliet” (also with Leonardo DiCaprio. “I had just made this romantic epic with Leo in Mexico City, where they were going to photograph Titanic , and I just didn’t have it in. And I remember that Leo and I shared a manager back then, and we were there in the office, sitting on a balcony, which is funny (because of Romeo + Juliet) … and Leo had this rentable red cabriolet, sort of like a hot rod-dy car, and he was running around in the parking lot, and I knew he was struggling with the decision to do that movie or not and he just looked up at me and he said, “I do it. I do it.” And I saw that he wasn’t sure, but he was so, I have to do this. “And I looked down at him, as if I understand why you’re doing it. “And I’m not ready for that,” she told Dax Shepard in his “Armchair Expert” podcast.
