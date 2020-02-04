City bank suspended for ‘stealing food from canteen’

A high-profile senior bond trader has been suspended after investment bank Citigroup accused him of having stolen food from the office canteen.
Paras Shah, 31, is said to have stolen food from the canteen of Citi’s London headquarters in Canary Wharf and unexpectedly left his post last month.
Since 2017, he has been the head of the high-yield bond trade in Europe, Africa and the Middle East, a task in which buyers and sellers of debt from risky borrowers agreed, also called junk bonds.
According to the Financial Times, Shah is likely to have received a seven-figure wage package as senior staff and weeks suspended before bonuses were paid.
One bank source told Press Association that a position similar to Shah’s at other banks could have a salary of more than £ 1 million a year.
Financial institutions in the UK are known for rigorous discipline of managers who deal with personal misconduct.
In 2016, a London banker was fired from Japanese Mizuho Bank after being caught stealing a £ 5 part of his colleague’s bicycle.
Two years earlier, a former director of the world’s largest asset manager, BlackRock Asset Management, was forbidden to hold a higher position in the British financial sector after he commuted to the City.
Jonathan Burrows was designated by the media as the “largest fare dodger” in history and settled the matter with Southeastern Railways for £ 43,000.
