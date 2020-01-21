Cities that rebuild cities, such as high ones, reach their expiration date

Explosion is the most dramatic way to demolish a building, but it is also the most useless and dangerous. Credit: Luke Smith / Shutterstock

We are entering a new world where skyscrapers and other huge buildings are unnecessary and in need of major renovation or replacement. The procedure is called unbuilding or, if you’re a bit highfalutin, deconstruction.

These so-called spreadsheet towers cover every major city. They signaled modernity and gave huge profits to those who built them. But these buildings are irrelevant fuel users for light, energy and services.

The most developed world cities began to build skyscrapers after World War II. These buildings were of international style architecture, unrecognizable are the terms of a particular local architecture, universal in terms of ubiquitous metal, concrete, glass and fully air-conditioned. Now they are getting older, their due date is up, and their balance sheet profitability is no longer attracted.

The challenges of demolition and reuse

The question is: how can we safely dismantle these multi-storey structures, which are generally located in crowded cities?

Reminders of the dangers of explosive demolition are tragedies such as the death of 12-year-old Katie Bender. He was impressed by the flying fragments when the Royal Canberra Hospital was destroyed in 1997 to make way for the new National Museum of Australia.

A recent demolition, and the tallest ever built, is New York’s 270 Park Avenue. The 52 floors were built in 1960 for the chemical company Union Carbide. The building was for 50 years the tallest ever designed by a female architect (Natalie de Bios of Skidmore, Owings and Merrill. Is this another gender equality blow?) Replacing it by architects Norman Foster will double.

The work of dismantling these skyscrapers is now evolving, but it will gain pace as it becomes obsolete.

Some are still frustrated, but usually, in a busy city, demolition techniques must be discreet, as quiet and clear as possible. The techniques used to clean the World Trade Center testify to the waste of a more destructive approach.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EsPnm43Cjr0 (/ embed)

A news report on the demolition of the 1997 Royal Canberra Hospital that resulted in the death of 12-year-old Katie Bender.

So how best to demolish a tall building?

There are many clever techniques for demolition. Some start from the base and work on top, others vice versa.

The 40-story Akasaka Prince Hotel in Tokyo was demolished late 2012-13 using a technique where a lid was built on top of the building. The floor was stripped from the floor as the closure was lowered so that all dust, chaos and debris were contained and removed without affecting the environment.

The buildings are wrapped in scaffolding and protective fabric, then literally disassembled in the reverse order in which they were constructed. In the process, building waste can be recycled and reused rather than disposed of.

Reverse construction involves removing the glass, after the frames, removing the wall cladding, and then scraping the concrete and steel skeletons piece by piece. The concrete is removed to expose the reinforcing bars, which are then removed separately and recycled. In the process, unwanted material, such as asbestos, may be discovered which needs special care in handling.

The interiors are not made the same way – remove floor coverings, cabinets, doors and light walls, strain electrical wiring and pipes, remove air conditioning and lifts, remove stairs and escalators.

These displaced persons act intelligently as materials and fabric are recycled and often reused for another building. It is a viable way of dealing with the issue. Things that could normally have been reduced to dust and mud by disaster instead of being saved and recovered for a long time.

As part of the benefits of this process, construction provides a large number of jobs in the construction sector and related employment in transport, waste management and recycling.

It also provides new construction sites. This means that cities do not have to expand beyond existing boundaries and the infrastructure of services, roads and public transport does not need to be expanded.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ufgpFz-dYM4 (/ embed)

Destruction of the World Trade Center: an account by William Langewiesche, who reported extensively on the project.

Building with attention to construction

What interested those involved in this project is the ability to design designers (to call them architects) to creatively improve their buildings after the expiration date. Techniques are developed to assist in the construction and removal of materials, including basic principles such as ease of access to pipes and cables, articulated components and simplified connection practices.

The logic is that the clarity of the structure of buildings and services makes recovery easier. The less complexity of materials and components means that a building can be unfolded more effectively.

Fasteners can be simplified and mechanically simplified (instead of using adhesives and sealants), to avoid toxic materials, to select materials with later life and structures designed for simplicity and accessibility. Also important is a clear set of documents that build the original building so that it can be disassembled.

Clear design thinking will have value for building and recycling in the future.

Making construction more sustainable

The industry is the major consumer of fuel, timber, steel and other metals, concrete and plastics. This demand leads to deforestation, extraction and extraction, which results in material production and transport contributing to emissions and pollution.

The British Ecological Council estimates that the construction industry generates about 22% of carbon emissions in the UK, uses 40% of drinking water, contributes to climate change by 50% and more than half of our waste and represents 39% of global energy consumption. The US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) also reports that industry contributes to asthma and lung cancer by producing radon through contaminated applied paint (paint).

Driving the need for much more reuse of old building materials is the awareness of the fragility of our resources and the energy we use to consume them.

How can we recycle more buildings?

