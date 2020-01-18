WINNIPEG, Manitoba – Anthony Cirelli grabbed his first career hat, Nikita Kuserov scored twice, and Tampa Billing outscored the Winnipeg Jets 7-1 on Friday night.

Andrei Vasilevskiy of Tampa Bay made 30 saves for his tenth straight win, matching the biggest winning streak of his career. Had 10 consecutive wins from February 9 to March 5, 2019.

Carter Verhaeghe and Alex Killorn also scored for Tampa Bay, which lost 3-2 to Minnesota on Thursday night. Ondrej Palat had three assists, while Steven Stamkos and Brayden Point each had two assists.

Cirelli, in his third NHL season, scored twice in the first period against Connor Hellebuyck and his third goal went to Laurent Brossoit to make it 6-1 at 7:48 of the third. Cirelli lost control of the brand, but recovered it and took a shot that went beyond Jets Defenseman Dmitry Kulikov’s stick to complete the hat trick.

Jack Roslovic scored for the Jets, who finished with a 1-2-0 triple play. They are 3-3-0 in their last six games.

Hellebuyck was pulled in the middle of the second half after allowing five goals in 12 shots. Brossoit replaced him and made 12 saves.

Tampa Bay led 3-0 after seven goals in the first period. Winnipeg had five shots.

NOTES: A goal by the Jets forward Nikolai Ehlers with 3:20 left was banned for interference by Nicholas Shore.

NEXT

Lightning: Starts All-Star break and doesn’t play again until January 27 in Dallas.

Jets: Play in Chicago on Sunday.

[t] Tampa [t] Associated Press [t] Sports [t] Tampa Bay Lightning