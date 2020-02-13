Cindy Crawford’s son, Presley Gerber, defends the face tattoo

Presley Gerber, Son of Cindy Crawford and businessman Rand Gerberhas responded to the backlash of his “misunderstood” facial tattoo.

Gerber went to Instagram Live to fight the trolls who criticized his new tattoo on his right cheek, which is “misunderstood”.

“If I thought this would ruin my face or I didn’t want to, I wouldn’t have done it. I think that’s a pretty obvious thing … It is misunderstood, because that’s how I’ve felt my whole life .. “Look at those king haters out here. F – k you if you don’t like it.”

Gerber’s girlfriend interfered and said: “His parents love it, by the way.”

Gerber’s ink is a new addition to his already large collection of tattoos. His “misunderstood” tattoo was made by the New York-based tattoo artist. jonboywho is the artist behind some of Hollywood’s most famous celebrities. Some of his customers are Bella Hadid, Halsey, Kaia Gerber and Kendall and Kylie Jenner.