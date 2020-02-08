Cindy Crawford’s son Presley Gerber debuts a new face tattoo

Presley Gerber needs some wild new ink!

On Friday, the 20-year-old model is the son of the Cindy Crawford and tequila mogul Rande Gerber, shared a video of celebrity tattoo artist Jonathan “JonBoy” Valena and gave him a tattoo on his face along his right cheekbone. The fresh ink reads: “MISUNDERSTOOD.”

“Thanks homie 😈 @jonboytattoo” Presley subtitled the post. JonBoy shared several photos of his latest work on his Instagram, including a picture with Presley. “Sorry mom,” he wrote, and seemed to be mocking Presley’s famous supermodel mom.

Jonboy, with whom stars are inked Kendall Jenner, Hailey Baldwin, Bella Hadid and Ashley Graham, previously tattooed Presley in 2018. The young star got his sister Kaia Gerber’s name tattooed on his left tricep. “Kaia XXIII,” is the ink.

Last month, Presley and Kaia both received new body art from New York-based tattoo artist Evan Kim. While Presley chose a pair of delicate finger tattoos, Kaia [18] received a flower on her left wrist and looked like interlocking arms in the shape of a heart on her right shoulder.

The brothers and sisters are not only inked together, but also model together. Presley and Kaia both played a leading role in the Calvin Klein Denim campaign in the spring of 2018.

“I enjoy working with him and every time we book a job together, I get excited,” said Kaia People from working with her older brother. “In the beginning, when we started, we photographed a lot together and would just be there for each other, which is important, especially if we are just starting out in a scary industry – to have someone you feel comfortable with.”

