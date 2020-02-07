CII celebrates its 50th birthday in Mumbai

He added that Maharashtra, under the leadership of Maharashtra’s Hon’ble chief, Uddhav Thackeray, will continue all existing policies and add new policies for the benefit of the industry.

Ms. Kishori Pednekar, Honorary Mayor of Mumbai congratulated CII and assured the industry full support. Even if the textile industry moved out of Mumbai, the service sector could invest well in the city. She also urged CII to work towards strengthening the role of women and gender equality.

Sanjiv Bajaj, Chairman of the CII Western Region Council, General Manager of Bajaj Finserv Ltd said that CII has pioneered industry engagement and enabled numerous industry partnerships to enable integrated and inclusive development in various areas.

Anand Piramal, Executive Director, Piramal Group and Non-Executive Director, Piramal Enterprises said that credit availability is the oxygen for the growth of the industry. He added that despite all the pain in the Indian economy, India will bring a lot of returns in the long run as it is a young country.

