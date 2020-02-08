Chubby owl that had become too fat to fly, loses weight after the diet and finally leaves

The bird weighed 245 grams (about a third heavier than a large, healthy female little owl) and she could not fly because of the “fat deposits”.



A few days ago a slightly obese owl broke the internet when it turned out that she had become too fat to fly and had to be rescued from a ditch. Suffolk Owl Sanctuary in England had posted a photo of the poor bird on their Instagram and shared its unusual situation.

The post added that it was unheard of for a wild bird to become so obese. So the members of the sanctuary decided to keep an eye on the bird for a few weeks. .

However, the diet clearly worked. The bird, called Plump by the sanctuary, managed to fly away after it was reduced to a “healthy weight.”

“Wow … what a little star has become Chubby!” the Facebook message from the sanctuary is. In the video, Plump can be seen flying to the “British countryside with a much healthier and happier weight.”

