Christopher Steele accuses Trump of making “false claims” about him

Christopher Steele, the former MI6 officer, who produced the report in Donald Trump’s connections in the Kremlin, has accused the US president of making false claims about the veracity of the document and exaggerating how much his company paid for it.

Mr. Trump renewed his attack on the “fake” file during a crawling, angry and vulgar speech after his expected acquittal on accusation of accusation by the Republican controlled Senate.

Casting insults at his political enemies such as Democrats Adam Schiff and Nancy Pelosi, as well as the head of the FBI James Comey he had fired, and special counselor Robert Mueller who investigated him, the president complained that he was being persecuted by “bad” people.

Mr. Trump continued by claiming that the Democrats had paid “millions” for the Steele report. He had previously said that the reimbursement had been no less than “$ 12 million.”

The Washington-based company, Fusion GPS, told Congress that they had paid a total of $ 168,000 more than two years ago.

1/29

Trump styles are “You are fired!” posed in his Trump Tower office in June 2012. At the time, he was known as a reality TV star on The Apprentice

Diane Bondareff / Invision / AP

2/29

He was also known as the patron of the Miss Universe competition

Getty

3/29

There are early signs of Trump’s ambition for the presidency everywhere. Not in the least in his book from 2011 ‘Time to get tough: Making America # 1 again’

Getty

4/29

Trump with Piers Morgan in November 2010. Piers Morgan has long said that he and Trump are good friends

Getty

5/29

Trump appeared on Fox & Friends, his favorite show, in August 2011

Getty

6/29

Trump considered running during the 2012 elections, where he would face Barack Obama. He speaks here during an event for a Republican women’s group

Getty

7/29

Trump was subjected to a Comedy Central roast in 2011. He is shown here as roasted by rapper Snoop Dogg

Getty

8/29

Given that this Trump store is located in the lobby of Trump Tower, it can be said that Trump sells merchandise from his own home

Getty

9/29

Trump held meetings with prominent Republicans when considering his 2012 bid. He is pictured here with the Governor of Alaska, Sarah Palin

Getty

10/29

In the end he did not start running in 2012, instead endorsing Republican candidate Mitt Romney

AFP / Getty

11/29

The Trump golf course in Aberdeen turned out to be controversial in 2012 when he started lobbying the Scottish government against wind power so they wouldn’t install offshore turbines in his new job

Getty

12/29

He even gave evidence to a Scottish parliamentary committee that discouraged wind energy

AFP / Getty

13/29

He of course found time for a round

AFP / Getty

14/29

On June 16, 2015, Trump announced that he would stand for the presidency of the United States in the 2016 elections as a Republican

Getty

15/29

His campaign was divided and stroked controversy wherever he went. He was finally declared Republican candidate in June 2016

Getty

16/29

Trump participated in the TV debate against opponent Hillary Clinton on October 9

Getty

17/29

Trump and wife Melania vote in the presidential election on November 8, 2016

AFP / Getty

18/29

Hillary Clinton admitted the defeat on November 9 at 2.50 p.m. and President-Elect Trump gave his victory speech quickly to a crowd of supporters

Getty

19/29

News coverage around the world focused on the enormous political upset that Trump’s victory meant

AFP / Getty

20/29

Trump met with President Obama to discuss transition planning on November 10. Obama had fiercely denounced Trump during the election campaign, at one point even cursing that he would not leave the White House if Trump won

AFP / Getty

21/29

Donald Trump and Nigel Farage pose in the golden elevator at Trump Tower on November 12, 2016. Farage was the first British politician to meet Trump after the election

LeaveEUOffical / Twitter

22/29

The inauguration of Donald Trump took place on January 20, 2017. Trump’s press secretary, Sean Spicer, boasted that the crowd was the “biggest ever” to witness an inauguration, a claim that proved false

Getty

23/29

In his first 100 days as a leader, Trump signed 24 executive orders, most of each president

AFP / Getty

24/29

One of Trump’s most memorable election promises was building a wall between the US and Mexico. He is standing here for a prototype for a part of the wall

Getty

25/29

Trump’s meetings with other world leaders have not resulted in a shortage of photo opportunities

Getty

26/29

Trump was welcomed by the queen in the UK and a state banquet was held in Buckingham Palace in his honor

Reuters

27/29

Not everyone welcomed the president. Mass protests were held in London during his visits in both 2018 and 2019

EPA

28/29

One of Trump’s most important encounters with another leader was with Kim Jong Un in North Korea. In June 2019, Trump became the first incumbent president to set foot in North Korea

Getty

29/29

President Trump will fight for a second term in 2020, who knows what the next decade will bring?

Getty

Mr. Steele’s company, Orbis Business Intelligence, tweeted Friday: “Yesterday @realDonaldTrump made false claims about us. He wildly exaggerated our costs and, unlike his claims, we never stated that our reporting is ‘fake’. We stand for the integrity of our investigation into the involvement of the Kremlin in the 2016 elections and the support for Trump. “

After a long period of silence on the issue, Mr. Steele and his company publicly defended their work. The former MI6 officer recently presented a six-point rebuttal of criticism of the Trump report methodology by an inspector general of the US Department of Justice.

.