Christopher Maloney returns to the hospital to thank the staff for saving his life

Christopher Maloney has returned to Aintree University Hospital, Liverpool, to thank the team that helped save his life after getting sick over Christmas.

The 42-year-old singer returned to the medical center earlier this week to pose with the nurses, whom he attributes to saving his life and continuing support during his illness.

Christopher saw a picture of health in the healthy snapshots compared to what he had taken a few weeks ago during his hospital recovery.

The former X-factor star looks bright, but seems to have lost some weight since going to hospital.

The 42-year-old star appeared as Prince Charming in Bradford Playhouse’s Cinderella production during the festive period when he fell ill.

Christopher was almost killed by E. coli parasites, who left him with a lifelong illness

(Image: Christopher Maloney)

Christopher played the leading role as Prince Charming in Bradford Playhouse’s Cinderella production during the festive period when he fell ill

(Image: Christopher Maloney)

After the cast and crew hosted a birthday party on Christmas Day two, Chris returned to his hotel while everyone else was in town and ordered a well-deserved meal.

Speaking to Mirror Online about his horrific ordeal, the 42-year-old reality star said:

“I almost died. They wanted to remove my colon and put me on a colostomy bag.

“To be honest, I almost died, my organs were shut down.”

X-factor star Chris Maloney returned to Aintree University Hospital to thank Station 10 staff who took care of him during his short stay

(Image: Gareth Jones photographer)

After throwing in his order of crispy duck pancakes at around 7 p.m., things went downhill rapidly when the former CelebrityBig Brother star began to experience severe abdominal pain.

He told us: “I only ate the crispy duck and the pancakes around 7am.

“Then it was around 12:30 p.m., everything went downhill, I was literally on the floor and on the toilet, I was sick, it was just terrible.

“I had a fever, I had hallucinations and I couldn’t sleep because I kept going to the bathroom and vomiting, it was just terrible.”

In the following days, 42-year-old Christopher managed to complete another seven performances before traveling to Manchester for a sold-out gig on New Year’s Eve.

Christopher thanked the hospital staff

(Image: Gareth Jones photographer)

The reality star couldn’t stop himself and said that he survived with a few slices of pineapple and a sip of water every day.

After arriving home on New Year’s Day after the exhausting tour, he collapsed.

His mother Patricia immediately called an ambulance and the reality star was taken to Aintree University Hospital, where he spent the next 12 days under ward 10 of the gastroenterology team.

After a series of tests, including X-rays, CT, and colonoscopy, Christopher was diagnosed with Campylobacter food poisoning, dehydration, and fatigue.

The star took pictures in the hospital

(Image: Twitter)

Christopher almost lost his life in the deadly snack

(Image: Twitter)

The singer talked about the life-changing episode and revealed that he didn’t think he would make it one day.

He added: As soon as I was in the hospital bed, I barely had the energy to sit up or use the toilet.

Christopher suffers from colon colitis, a chronic illness that causes inflammation and needs to be monitored for the foreseeable future, as well as a dramatic change in his diet and lifestyle.

The star lost his beloved Nan at the end of last year

(Image: included)

The 42-year-old praised the hardworking team that inevitably saved his life.

“I can’t fault the Aintree team, everyone, from doctors and nurses to domestic workers and medical assistants, they were brilliant.”

Despite his return to health, Christopher has been told that the transition will take some time and it will be well over a year before he will return to full health.

“I have a meeting with a nutritionist to understand what I can and cannot eat, but I won’t have a snack any time soon.”

“I was told that I shouldn’t expect miracles. It could take up to a year before I get back to normal, but I am very optimistic and know that I am in safe hands with the Aintree team.”

Jane Williams, senior gastroenterologist at Aintree University Hospital, said: “It is always nice to hear positive comments from our patients.

“Chris was really bad the last time he was here, so it was great to see him smiling and full of energy and to show that it is a good job that is done by all of the staff who take care of him Aintree are involved. “