Christopher John Rogers’ New York Fashion Week was Black On Black On Black

Between Sunday Night Oscars and New York Fashion Week (NYFW), there was an abundance of beauty to inspire me as I moved through my timeline this weekend. A special highlight that resulted in a double tap was an image of Christopher John Roger’s fall / winter 2020 catwalk show (and all the photos that followed).

The collection consisted of a beautiful series of ball skirts and other elaborate designs in various fabrics and colors. But it was the natural hairstyles that really emphasized the beauty of our Blackness. Although this Black History Month has seen a major drama burst within the community, it was refreshing to have my senses enveloped with this dose of positivity and displaying Black excellence.

Black beauty from the black look is rare in the fashion and beauty industry, even in a post-Fenty world. Changes are coming slowly, but there is still so much work to be done, as evidenced by the horrific wigs on the recent run show of Comme des Garcons and the lack of understanding why they were problematic. But this show had none of that, since hairdresser Naeemah Lafond placed Afro-structured hair at the forefront of the show.

Black artists who put black hairstyles on black models for the show of a black designer, some may not seem that much, but for someone who rarely sees himself in every aspect of a production, it is important. The different geometric shapes of the Afros and curls went from subtle to larger than life and everything in between. The Black on Black on Black was not apologetic and uplifting, and it reminded me that this is exactly the time to be all those things and celebrate it.

