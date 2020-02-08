Christopher John Rogers head to toe fashions are inspired by Sunday Best: NPR

Models walk the Christopher John Rogers catwalk during New York Fashion Week in September 2019.

Dipasupil Day / Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows



hide legend

toggle subtitle

Dipasupil Day / Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows

Growing up in Baton Rouge, fashion designer Christopher John Rogers attended church with his grandmother on Sundays. “There was a great emphasis on the monochromatic dressing from head to toe,” says Rogers. “So, if the jacket (was) red, the skirt was red, the bag was red, the hat was red, or green, violet or marigold. That feeling of color and the occupation of space with nuance really inspired me.”

On Saturday afternoon, the 26-year-old designer will have his show at New York Fashion Week. Rogers earned $ 400,000 from the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) and Vogue Fashion Fund in November. The award also includes a year of mentoring of a member of the CFDA. Actor Regina King wore her emerald green suit at a party. Model Karlie Kloss presented her cobalt blue silk dress on her Instagram. And Rihanna wore her “wavy dress” without blood orange straps.

Those sets share that monochrome blow inspired by Sunday mornings that he spent sitting in the church. At the request of his grandmother, his parents enrolled him in his school’s art program, where he developed a love for drawing. In fifth grade, after watching an episode of Project Runway, he realized that he could pursue a career as a designer.

“For the school charity parade … we went to Goodwill and bought a lot of black clothes, we took them apart and sewed them again with cheap Hobby Lobby cloth, and we just made it work.” remember.

Eric Lopwz / Courtesy of Christopher John Rogers

Eric Lopwz / Courtesy of Christopher John Rogers

Today, Roger’s designs are bold. His use of color, reinvented silhouettes and exaggerated proportions have become his signature. And until recently, his Bushwick department was where his designs came to life.

The living room is also a studio, complete with coat racks, cloth rolls and a dummy. Its design board features a strapless black dress studded with crystals. A lime green girdle sits on the hips. While style is an essential part of his brand, Rogers was not always sure that could be the case.

“Sometimes I heard … my job felt outdated or that it felt too much, too feminine …,” he says. “At that time, I think people associated minimalism and, not androgyny, but a more masculine cut with intelligence and with … a higher level of aesthetics.”

But Rogers would not let those criticisms play a role in his design process. “I don’t think the use of hot pink and ruffles or bright yellow, or a really intense blue in space-taking ways makes you less intelligent,” he says. “I don’t think the way you dress should make you sacrifice your personality or your point of view, or necessarily say something about your intelligence.”

Chioma Nnadi is the fashion news director of Vogue.com and judge of the CFDA / Vogue Fashion Fund Award. “It brought freshness and optimism, and a really distinctive point of view regarding nightwear and red carpet,” says Nnadi.

Eric Lopez / Courtesy of Christopher John Rogers

Eric Lopez / Courtesy of Christopher John Rogers

She and the other judges were attracted to the warmth that Rogers could build around her design.

“He had the feeling that he had a real support system and a real community around his work, from the women he dresses to the type of young children that are part of his generation,” he explains. I think being a man of color in an industry where there are so few color designers also stood out. “

Former winners include heavyweight fashion like Alexander Wang and Proenza Schouler.

“I’ve always felt that one can look at fashion and have a good sense of cultural conversation,” says Washington Post fashion critic Robin Givhan, who has covered the industry for more than a decade.

“Winning the CFDA, the Vogue Fashion Fund award, certainly raises the person in terms of notoriety (and) raises the brand in terms of notoriety.”

Rogers can count on Michelle Obama and Lizzo among the women you saw, and now retailers like Net-a-Porter want to take their designs to the masses.

But Rogers says that, beyond sales, the goal he has for his brand is longevity. “I want to be in 10, 20, 30, 40, 50 years,” he says.

Kelli Wessinger and Nina Gregory produced and edited this story for transmission. Beth Novey adapted it for the Web.