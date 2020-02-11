Christopher John Rogers F / W 2020 Review

Graphic: Joan Summers, Screenshot: NYFW: The Shows (Youtube)

Christopher John Rogers was the undisputed recipient of the CFDA Fashion Fund last fall. His earlier collections laid a glamorous siege everywhere in the hearts and minds of fashion critics. I was particularly impressed by the bright colors, dramatic ruffles, architectural fit and effortless draping. His latest collection is no different and shows what a designer can achieve when he goes from sewing huge ball gowns in his apartment to having the storm power of the CFDA under his wings.

There is certainly a lot of fashion at Fashion Week, which is the whole point of the sometimes meaningless undertaking. But recently there was a lack of glamor. (It died with Tom Ford, I think!) A vague concept, it is only achieved through the alchemy of a designer’s mind, the attitude of their clothing and the beauty and drama it brings to the fore in models and customers. If it was an easy brew, this would be a meaningless anger. But that’s it – glamor is almost impossible to achieve, a lightning bolt in a deserted landscape.

Screenshot: NYFW: The Shows (Youtube)

At the start of the show, Rogers led with vibrant oranges and yellows, incorporating them playfully in ball gowns with belt and wrinkled tops. On other runways, the effect can be read as a clownish, but under Roger’s unrivaled alignment, the effect is simply breathtaking. Moreover, the models all looked like they had the best time of their lives to walk the catwalk in these clothes, an effect that speaks to Rogers’ sharp sense of why women feel not only beautiful, but also comfortable and free. (Notwithstanding three pounds of corrugated taf.)

There is also an interesting color story at work in this collection, where the designs slowly change from hues of sunset to breathtaking neons and greens. There is a structurally flawless blazer with just a hint of neon underneath, combined with a nice variant of a turtleneck shirt. In the meantime, the seams on the dresses again show the impeccable customization of Rogers, so that they are applied in the right places. There is also a breathtaking green ball gown that witnessed me in the first place. The crowd felt noticeably the same.

Screenshot: NYFW: The Shows (Youtube)

What is brilliant about Rogers, both as a fashion house and as an individual, is the constant growth seen over the past two years during the show at New York Fashion Week. Smaller designers, after the massive influx of cash and attention after receiving the Fashion Fund, may notice that they are languishing in a kind of creative routine. (Paul Andrew, creative director of Salvatore Ferragamo, is a remarkable example.) Rogers has not experienced anything!

It’s not just the dresses of Christopher John Rogers that shine this season. Equal love is given to effortless fitting, and tops with that familiar Rogers ruffle. There is also a fun rainbow effect that happens on the catwalk while you watch the show, with just about every color represented equally. Such motifs can easily end up in dangerously sticky areas, but Rogers’ basic skills and a keen eye for glamor keep it floating just above the earth’s surface – like a rainbow itself!

Screenshot: NYFW: The Shows (Youtube)

And finally there is a show-stop dress that helps close the program. With the popularity of the fancy ball gown that has only become more famous through coutiers in Valentino and Giambattista Valli, it is a silhouette that may be seen as a derivative. But Rogers, always competent, adds an interesting ruffle effect to the front that lifts the garment. While last season’s Balenciaga offered similar architecture in its own ball gowns, those naughty constructions (which I love!) Are in stark contrast to Rogers’ cheerful, exuberant view of the trend. More, more, more, please!

Screenshot: NYFW: The Shows (Youtube)

It cannot be underestimated how incredibly happy we are all to live in the days of Christopher John Rogers, who once again breathed in lifeless New York Fashion Week. While his pieces are slowly finding their way to the consumer market, no thanks to the CFDA and Anna Wintour, I can’t wait to see what new increases he and his design team can achieve. Long live the glamor!

<noscript><iframe src="https://jezebel.com/ajax/inset/iframe?id=youtube-video-qNSqSE1qB74&start=0" data-chomp-id="qNSqSE1qB74" data-recommend-id="youtube://qNSqSE1qB74" id="youtube-qNSqSE1qB74" data-recommended="false" width="800" height="450" class="core-inset" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" allowfullscreen="" webkitallowfullscreen="webkitAllowFullScreen" mozallowfullscreen="mozallowfullscreen"></noscript>

.