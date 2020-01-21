Christina Milian Gives Birth To Baby Boy!

Christina Milian has added another member to her family unit!

On Monday, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Christina Milian announces the birth of her and her boyfriend, French singer and songwriter, the son of Matt Pokora.

She shared a touching photo on Instagram and revealed the name of her son, Isaiah. Check out his initial post below:

Christina and Matt have announced that they are expecting their first child together back in late July. Their joint announcement involved the two of them posting pictures with the sonogram image of their bun in the oven to announce the new addition to their family.

Christina said to her followers, “New release 2020! What a blessing!” She captioned the image. “Let’s make it babe @mattpokora ❤️!”

Matt also shared his excitement and said, “The next generation is on the way! EgLegacy on the way! 🙏🏼🙌🏼”

Christina and Matt have held strong since 2017.

According to People, Christina discussed how happy she was in her relationship and said, “She is honest and we have a really good relationship. This is different than anything I’ve experienced and I’m happy that the organization has brought us together. “

She also talks about what other kids want and says, “I really want to have another child in the future. I don’t know when it will happen, but I feel like I know I want to be two, I know every time this, I’m ready! I’ll let God handle that! “

As you know, Christina shares her daughter Violet with her ex-husband, the Dream.

However, we all saw Matt and Violet having a great relationship over the years as well.

Congratulations to Christina and Matt on the birth of a baby boy!

