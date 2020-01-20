Christina Milian gives birth to Baby Boy, first child with Matt Pokora

Christina Milian and Matt Pokora have welcomed their baby boy!

Milian announced the arrival of her prince on Instagram on Monday afternoon.

“And this is how we get started,” she captured a black and white close-up photo of her new baby grabbing her finger. “Isaiah 1/20/20. Just perfect. The world is yours Son. Love, mom and dad.”

Isaiah is the first child of Milian and her French singer-songwriter boo, with whom she has been dating since 2017.

She revealed in August that she had a boy, a month after she announced her pregnancy. The new addition to the family joins her 9-year-old daughter, Violet, who she shares with The Dream.

For his part, Pokora shared a similar photo and flowed over his son in his native French language. “Il etait une fois Isaiah, no. 20/01/2020 … all the rest …”, he endorsed the sweet image. “Bienvenue mon fils. Ps: the jour du Martin Luther King’s day …”

We went ahead and did the translation for you: “Once upon a time Isaiah was born on 20/01/2020 … it’s up to you to write the rest … Welcome my son. Ps: Martin Luther King’s Day … “

Milian has been flowing over Pokora since the two met! And in September last year, one month after the sex of their baby was revealed, she told friend Justin Sylvester she knew that Matt was ‘the one’.

“I certainly feel that with him,” she said. “And we actually made a baby together that I’m excited about! But yes, I never thought I’d be halfway around the world and meet this handsome, wonderful person in a restaurant and change my life like that.”

“I did pray for it, so don’t think I didn’t expect it!” she quickly added. “I was like ‘Lord, good, I’m going to remove all this poison, this toxic stuff. I’m going to concentrate on the good.’ And I was just praying. I prayed, prayed, prayed because I was tired of being lonely. “

“All those other things – like partying and doing all the fun things, it’s cool and all that, and part of it goes well for the career – but part just doesn’t make sense,” Christina continued. “And if you actually cancel things like that and sacrifice certain things so that you can receive the thing that you really want, then it works.”

