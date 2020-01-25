Christian Eriksen left the Tottenham team to face Southampton as the move to Inter Milan approached

Christian Eriksen’s move to Inter Milan looks far from certain after the 27-year-old was dropped from the Tottenham squad to face Southampton in the FA Cup on Saturday.

The future of the Danish midfielder has been the subject of much speculation since he announced that he plans to leave the club in the summer.

With his contract expiring at the end of the season, Spurs appears to be ready to let him go early, and there are reports that a £ 16.7m fee has been agreed with Inter.

And since Eriksen’s name is not known in the squad competing against the Saints this afternoon, it seems a foregone conclusion that he will go ahead.

Christian Eriksen seemed to be saying goodbye to his fans after Tottenham’s game against Liverpool

Despite rumors of his retirement, Eriksen has still been involved in the team in recent games. He played as a substitute on Wednesday against Norwich and last weekend in a tie against Watford.

However, his exclusion from Jose Mourinho’s latest squad suggests that he’s already on his way to Italy to sign a contract with the Serie A club.

He is expected to put a four and a half year deal worth £ 260,000 a week on paper, with another £ 60,000 depending on bonuses.

Despite his poor form this season, Eriksen has contributed massively to Spurs during his seven and a half years in North London. In 304 appearances in all competitions, he scored 69 goals and helped the team to qualify for the Champions League four times in a row.

It seems that Eriksen played his last game for the club

Given that Tottenham Gedson has loaned Fernandes, it’s unlikely that he will sign another midfielder this month.

There are still players on the market now, even if Eriksen is going to sign this window for the third time.

Antonio Conte has already included former Chelsea colleague Victor Moses and Ashley Young from Man Utd in his ranks.

And he could raid his former club again before the window is open after he’s interested again in signing striker Olivier Giroud.