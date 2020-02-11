Christian Eriksen compares Serie A to the Premier League

Inter Milan playmaker Christian Eriksen compared the Serie A competition to the Premier League.

Eriksen says in Serie A that players feel the fans push them forward, while fans in the Premier League are not allowed to.

The Demark international, who moved from Tottenham Hotspur to Antonio Conte last month, was blown away by the atmosphere of the fans when Inter Milan defeated AC Milan 3-2 in San Siro this weekend.

“The way we played against AC Milan in the first half was miserable, but it was special to come from a 2-0 deficit to a 3-2 win,” said Eriksen to the Danish television broadcaster TV2.

“Our fans had prepared this enormous dance routine that took up the entire end of the stadium.

“There is no such atmosphere in the English Premier League, partly because fans are not allowed to.”

“In Serie A, you can feel the fans pushing you forward from the moment you arrive on the team’s bus.

“You see them clap their hands on the side of the bus and you feel their passion and understand how important this game is.”